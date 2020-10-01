‘Real People’ Neighbors Comedy From Nedaa Sweiss & Nisha Ganatra In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Real People, a single-camera comedy from Nedaa Sweiss (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), The High Note and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra, Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District and ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under a deal.

Written by Sweiss and to be directed by Ganatra, Real People follows diverse neighboring families who grew close during the lockdown as they struggle to return to everyday life in their own comedic ways.

Sweiss executive produces with Ganatra via her Ladies’ Car Productions. Bernad and Fleischer executive produce for The District. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

“We love Nedaa and we love this show,” said Ganatra. “She’s built a rich, cross-cultural world that is both universal and specific. It brings together some of our favorite things–humor, strong & differing points of view, and themes of family and friendship. With ABC’s track record of making fresh, hilarious, and heartfelt shows, it really feels like the perfect home.”

Sweiss previously served as head writer of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She’s currently a writer on syndicated The Drew Barrymore Show. Her first job out of college with The Late Late Show with James Cordon and she was part of the writing team that received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Ganatra is writing, directing and executive producing a single-camera matchmaking comedy set at ABC/ABC Signature as part of her overall deal. On the film side, she most recently directed Focus Features’ dramedy The High Note starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. Before that she helmed the film Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.