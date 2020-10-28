Kathy Hilton To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 11

Kathy Hilton will join the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast for it upcoming season 11. Bravo confirmed the casting Tuesday.

Hilton, who for now will appear “as a friend of the housewives” as opposed to one herself, is the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. She may appear again on Real Housewives, but she’s no stranger to the reality television series given that her sisters Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have appeared on the show as cast members.

Hilton joins cast members Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The show’s new addition of Hilton comes a day after Bravo announced that Minkoff will join the series, being its first Asian-American housewife.

With acting credits including Wishman, Nanny and the Professor, Bewitched and Happy Days, Hilton is not unfamiliar to the camera. Her additional credits include The Simple Life, According to Paris and The Rockford Files.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Christopher Cullen, Bill Fritz, and Tina Gazzerro Clapp serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.