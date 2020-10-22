‘Reagan’ Biopic Halted In Oklahoma After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew

Production of Reagan, the Ronald Reagan biopic filming in Oklahoma and starring Dennis Quaid in the title role, has been temporarily halted after an outbreak of coronavirus among crew members. Directed by Sean McNamara, the film co-stars Penelope Ann Miller as First Lady Nancy Reagan.

“We have had some positive tests from members of our crew, so out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to pause production until we get the go-ahead to return to work from our medical team,” McNamara told Deadline. “The health and safety of our entire team is my greatest concern.”

The shutdown comes as the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting that cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the state, with 1,628 new coronavirus cases today – the most reported there in a single day, and the highest-ever 7-day average of new cases at 1,235.