‘Ratched’, ‘Enola Holmes’ Top Nielsen Streaming List, With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cracking Top 10

Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s exploration of the nurse character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, led all streaming titles with 1.6 billion minutes of viewing from September 21 to 27, according to Nielsen.

It was the second straight top finish by the eight-episode series, and a significant improvement over the previous week’s tally, which was a bit less than 1 billion.

Nielsen started incorporating streaming data from Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu in its weekly rankings over the summer, though it captures only U.S. viewing via TV sets.

Enola Holmes, the feature film produced by Legendary and acquired by Netflix in April, finished second for the week, with just shy of 1.2 billion minutes of watch time. It’s the best finish by a feature in the rankings and more evidence of Netflix’s increasing emphasis on film in its content mix.

The film, starring Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, has been mentioned as a potential franchise in the making for the streaming giant. On Tuesday, when Netflix reported third-quarter earnings, it said Enola Holmes had been seen by 76 million subscribers globally in its first four weeks.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys was the only non-Netflix show on the list, tying for sixth place with 703 million minutes of viewing.

The No. 5 spot on the chart was occupied by Schitt’s Creek, the multiple Emmy winner that aired on cable network Pop in the U.S. but was discovered mostly in streaming. The rankings reflect activity immediately following the Emmy Awards, when the show pulled off a stunning sweep of top categories.

Here is the full list, with total viewing minutes and the number of episodes in parentheses:

Ratched (8) – 1.632 billion

Enola Holmes (1) – 1.165 billion

The Blacklist (151) – 929 million

The Office (192) – 893 million

Schitt’s Creek (72) – 839 million

The Boys (14) – 703 million

Grey’s Anatomy (361) – 703 million

Criminal Minds (277) – 680 million

Cobra Kai (20) – 676 million

Lucifer (75) – 636 million