Migos Rapper Offset Confronted In Beverly Hills By Police, Pulled From Car

“That’s my choice,” a male officer says.

“I’m not going to move my hands from my steering wheel,” Offset replies.

“We were told that you guys were waving guns,” a female officer says.

“You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me,” Offset says.

“That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” the female officer says.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” Offset replied.

“You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that… There’s 25,000 people on my (Instagram Live). You’re going to get sued publicly.”

When one of the officers attempts to open Offset’s car door, the rapper replied, “You can’t just open my door. It’s illegal. I’m going to sue the (expletive) out of y’all.”

The officers got access into the car and then pulled Offset from inside.

Beverly Hills Police said in a statement that Offset was not arrested, according to Lt. Max Subin. But they did arrest 20-year-old Marcelo Almánzar, which TMZ reports is the cousin of Offset’s wife Cardi B (Belcalis Almánzar), into custody.

“At approximately 5:02 p.m., Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive. The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on-scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested,” Beverly Hills police said.

Almanzar faces concealed weapon charges and carrying a loaded firearm in public. He is being held on $35,000 bail.