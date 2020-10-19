Range Media Partners Continues Growth Making Hires In There Literary And Business Development Areas

Click to Skip Ad
Range Media Partners has made two new hires in motion picture literature and a promotion in business affairs and TV lit. Payne Cowley joins Range as a manager in the literary department under co-founder Rich Cook and Caroline Marques, has been named executive and producer in motion picture lit at the firm. Michael Kagan has been promoted to manager in business development and television literature.

Cowley and Marques come to Range from the WME London office where they worked for Range co-founder Rich Cook as coordinators. Crowley will return to Los Angeles while Marques will stay in London on behalf of Range.

“It’s been a joy to watch Payne and Caroline grow and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Range. They have an incredible eye for talent, an insatiable appetite for material and a work ethic that will have us all working for them one day,” Cook said. “Payne will bring tremendous value to our Motion Picture Literary business stateside. As producer and forward-thinking executive for Range, Caroline will work closely with our U.K. counterparts maximizing opportunities in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Kagan served with Range co-founder Pete Micelli in his former role at Entertainment One, where Kagan helped oversee development, packaging and strategic partnerships. Kagan started at CAA in motion picture lit and, before that, at UTA.

“Michael has been an invaluable colleague and partner of mine over the last few years,” Micelli said. “He’s as dynamic an executive you’ll find with a keen instinct for both the creative process and business development. I’m thrilled to formally name him a manager and to continue working with him for many years to come.”

