‘Raised By Wolves’ Creator Aaron Guzikowski Inks Overall Deal With HBO Max

On the heels of Raised By Wolves‘ successful debut on HBO Max, the streamer has signed an overall deal with Aaron Guzikowski, the the sci-fi series’ creator/executive producer.

Raised By Wolves, which already has been renewed for a second season, wrapped its Season 1 run on HBO Max last week. WarnerMedia’s fledgling streamer unveiled at the time of the renewal last month that Raised By Wolves has been its top-performing original, growing its audience in the second week by nearly 50%.

Executive produced and directed by Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The series is produced by Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.

Guzikowski previously wrote the feature Prisoners, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. He also wrote the remake of Papillon, starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, and Contraband for Universal. Previously in television, Guzikowski created and executive produced the Sundance Channel thriller series The Red Road that starred Jason Mamoa.

He is repped by Verve, Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Jeff Frankel.