Amazon Studios Buys Sci-Fi Action Film Pitch ‘Raindrop’ For Automatik And Scribes Anna Halberg & Spenser Cohen

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired Raindrop, a grounded sci-fi action thriller pitch by scribes Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen. Automatik is producing.

The pitch is a female two-hander sci-fi actioner as an estranged mother and daughter are forced to team up to unravel a conspiracy after a time travel mission goes awry.

Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger of Automatik and Gemma Levinson is the exec on the project for Automatik.

Verve, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel rep the scribes, who were recently set to adapt for Screen Gems the Nicholas Adams Alloy Entertainment novel Horrorscope.

Cohen wrote Distant, which Amblin has put in production with Will Speck & Josh Gordon directing and Rachel Brosnahan starring and Halberg among the producers. Cohen wrapped the short film Blink, which he wrote with Halberg. They’re also writing The Wand for Amblin, and Cohen previously scripted Netflix’s Extinction, the sci-fi thriller that starred Michael Peña and Lizzy Kaplan about a man whose premonitions about a deadly attack comes true when extraterrestrials attack Earth. Cohen also sold an adaptation of upcoming novel The Dark Side to ABC Signature that he’ll write with Black Label Media and Halberg producing. Cohen’s also producing Fabled along with Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Legendary TV. The Cohen-scripted Moonfall starts shooting next week, with Roland Emmerich directing for Lionsgate.