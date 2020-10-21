‘Queen Of The South’: Molly Burnett Upped To Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Burnett, who has recurred on Queen of the South since Season 2 as Kelly Anne, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season of the USA Network series.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America.

Burnett’s Kelly Anne is the on-again, off-again member of Teresa’s (Braga) drug operation. Kelly Anne’s journey has seen her killing her abusive husband, turning informant with a Houdini-like dodging of a cartel hit and a fall into cocaine addiction. Kelly Ann was last seen in the end of season 4 finding sobriety and her way back into the Teresa’s operations in New Orleans.

David T. Friendly serves as executive producer alongside executive producers and co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.

Burnett’s credits include recurring roles on CSI: Cyber, Relationship Status, and True Blood. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Archetype, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.