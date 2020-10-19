Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall & Ben Foster Join Adam Sandler In Netflix Sports Movie ‘Hustle’

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah, Oscar winner Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster will star opposite Adam Sandler in Hustle, the Netflix basketball feature which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler, who earlier this year extended his production deal with the streamer, will produce under Happy Madison banner, with LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull (The L Word: Generation Q), Maria Botto ( Mad Dogs), Ainhoa Pillet, and sports commentator Kenny Smith also made the casting roster.

Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad and takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Taylor Materne and Oscar nominee Will Fetters penned the screenplay.

Latifah, an Oscar-nominated actress for her performance in Chicago, was recently seen portraying Hattie McDaniel in the Ryan Murphy and Netflix series, Hollywood. Duvall’s recent credits include co-starring with Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows and legal drama The Judge, with Robert Downey Jr. Foster was last seen in the critically acclaimed indie, Leave No Trace as well as the Mélanie Laurent-directed crime drama Galveston.

Latifah, Duvall, and Foster are repped by UTA; Hull by ESI Network, AEFH, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Botto by Authentic Talent Management and Bedelka Talent.