‘Extraction’ Producer David Guillod Arrested Again On Sex Assault Charges

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assaults Section has arrested producer David Guillod. Detectives conducted a search and arrest warrant at Guillod’s Sherman Oaks residence.
The arrest is the second serious set of charges facing Guillod, who was out on bail from a prior sexual assault allegation being prosecuted by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
LAPD said that on October 21, 2020, a female victim, whose identity is protected by confidentiality, reported being sexually assaulted by Guillod during an evening meeting.
During the warrant service, Guillod was taken into custody without incident by LAPD and booked at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center, where he remains held on $5 million bail.
Detectives said in announcing the arrest that they are interested in speaking with any other victims of Guillod that have not already come forward. Anyone with information should call Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at (213) 486-6910.
Guillod’s resume includes the 2020 film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, as well as 2017’s Atomic Blonde and 2019’s The Intruder.
Earlier this year, Guillod turned himself in to law enforcement in Santa Barbara to face multiple charges of sexual assault.
The 11 felony counts, including kidnapping, revolve around three women who have been identified as Jane Does by Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office.
At least one of the cases occurred at a corporate retreat in Santa Barbara in 2014. He faces serving up to 21-years behind bars if found guilty. He is vigorously contesting the charges.
The cases stem from allegations made against the Atomic Blonde executive producer back in late 2017, with at least one of them involving a former assistant to Guillod.
In November 2017, Ted actress Jessica Barth said that her former manager Guillod drugged and assaulted her during a 2012 dinner meeting. Barth reported the attack to the LAPD at the time, but withdrew her claims after Guillod threatened her with career-destroying legal action.
New allegations against another women in late 2017 led Barth to go back to police with her own claims. That duo of assault allegations led to Los Angeles County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s office opening its own probe into the matters.
Criminal Minds actress AJ Cook sued Guillod, her former manager, for $1.6 million in early 2019 for not disclosing his “sexual predator” past. An omission, among other allegations, that Cook claimed hurt her reputation as an advocate for women. The Final Destination 2 actress had actually been sued herself by Primary Wave in October 2018 over claims of unpaid commissions.
Guillod was axed from Primary Wave on November 4, 2017, the day after Barth’s claims were made public. “Primary Wave Entertainment and David Guillod have agreed to part ways effective immediately, David Guillod has resigned from the company,” the management company said in a terse statement at the time.
