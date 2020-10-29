‘Extraction’ Producer David Guillod Arrested Again On Sex Assault Charges

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assaults Section has arrested producer David Guillod. Detectives conducted a search and arrest warrant at Guillod’s Sherman Oaks residence.

The arrest is the second serious set of charges facing Guillod, who was out on bail from a prior sexual assault allegation being prosecuted by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

LAPD said that on October 21, 2020, a female victim, whose identity is protected by confidentiality, reported being sexually assaulted by Guillod during an evening meeting.

During the warrant service, Guillod was taken into custody without incident by LAPD and booked at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center, where he remains held on $5 million bail.

Detectives said in announcing the arrest that they are interested in speaking with any other victims of Guillod that have not already come forward. Anyone with information should call Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at (213) 486-6910.

Guillod’s resume includes the 2020 film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, as well as 2017’s Atomic Blonde and 2019’s The Intruder.

Earlier this year, Guillod turned himself in to law enforcement in Santa Barbara to face multiple charges of sexual assault.