Prince Azim Of Brunei Dies: ‘The Happy Prince’ Exec Producer Was 38

Prince Azim, a film producer and a famed party figure who was fourth in line to the Brunei throne, has died at the age of 38. Cause of death was not confirmed but local media said he had been battling illness for a long time. A week of national mourning has been declared in Brunei.

Known for rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Pamela Anderson, Michael and Janet Jackson, and Scarlett Johansson, he also produced movies including the Hilary Swank-starring drama You’re Not You and Rupert Everett’s long-in-the-making Oscar Wilde film The Happy Prince.

He also drew controversy last year for his support of Brunei’s plan to introduce a strict religious law that included the death penalty for homosexuality. In response, Hollywood figures including George Clooney called for a boycott of the Brunei-owned Dorchester Collection hotels.