Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Venice Film Festival Renews Artistic Director Alberto Barbera For 2021-2024

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Prince Azim Of Brunei Dies: ‘The Happy Prince’ Exec Producer Was 38

Prince Azim of Brunei AP

Prince Azim, a film producer and a famed party figure who was fourth in line to the Brunei throne, has died at the age of 38. Cause of death was not confirmed but local media said he had been battling illness for a long time. A week of national mourning has been declared in Brunei.

Known for rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Pamela Anderson, Michael and Janet Jackson, and Scarlett Johansson, he also produced movies including the Hilary Swank-starring drama You’re Not You and Rupert Everett’s long-in-the-making Oscar Wilde film The Happy Prince.

He also drew controversy last year for his support of Brunei’s plan to introduce a strict religious law that included the death penalty for homosexuality. In response, Hollywood figures including George Clooney called for a boycott of the Brunei-owned Dorchester Collection hotels.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad