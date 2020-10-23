Final Presidential Debate Ratings Down From First Raucous Face-Off In Early Returns; ABC Tops ‘Thursday Night Football’ In Viewers

When all the dust is settled and all the ballots are finally counted, the real winner of the final Presidential debate between poll leading Joe Biden and Donald Trump may be moderator Kristen Walker.

With the incumbent toning it down a touch last night, the candidates pretty much rolled out their talking points greatest hits, for better or worse. NBC News White House correspondent Walker, on the other hand, showed America for the most part how a grown up conducted a discussion to be leader of the Free World, and that’s a victory for journalism and democracy.

However, what was also a defeat of sorts was the ratings for the 9 – 10:30 PM ET face-off between the plexiglass coronavirus protected two septuagenarians who obviously loath each other.

Pulling in 21.4 million viewers overall, this second up-close debate (which was supposed to be the third, long story) was down from the first Trump vs. Biden debate of September 29 in the early numbers. Added up, the debate snagged a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49

In fact, in fairly tradition falloff ratings from a debut debate to later match-ups, Thursday was down 21% in total sets of eyeballs from the 90-minute Tuesday meeting of last month. Among the key demo, there was a 32% drop from that first debate.

Once all the cabler newswers and other outlets were added in, that first debate went on to be in the top three most watched POTUS debates ever with 73.1 million viewers.

Individually, ABC was tops again last night with 8.9 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among the 18-49. NBC was second with 8.05 million viewers and CBS was third with 4.5 million tuning in. The Comcast-owned net and the former home of Walter Cronkite had a 1.9 and 1.0 rating respectively.

Now, even with the numbers sure to change as more data comes in, the early metrics for last night’s debate from Nashville have to be qualified in another measure compared to the raucous first debate of last month. The first round of ratings for that historic event was based on information from all of the Big 4. In a classic apples and gridiron, things were a little different last night.

Skewing the data, Fox had its own battleground in Thursday Night Football’s heartbreaking New York Giants loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the non-adjusted fast affiliates, the literally last minute 22- 21 win by the Super Bowl LII champions snagged an audience of just over 7 million and a 2.1 rating. Those numbers are the highest of the night in the latter and the second-best result in the former.

Otherwise the second and final match-up between the ex-VP and the former Celebrity Apprentice host was on almost everywhere else. We will update with more presidential debate numbers as they come in, including from the likes of CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, and others who aired the event live last night.