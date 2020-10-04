President Trump Continues To Improve, May Be Discharged On Monday, White House Physicians Say

Sean P. Conley, MD, Physician to the President, is joined by a team of doctors, as he provides an update on the condition of United States President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 3, 2020.

Donald Trump continues to improve and may be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday, according to the White House physician.

However, troubling new details about his condition on Friday were revealed, further illuminating the reasons why he was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, told reporters that the president has had two dips in his blood oxygen levels, something that Conley declined to acknowledge on Saturday.

“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” Conley said.

The dip in oxygen levels were of particular concern, as they suggested that the president had much more than “mild symptoms,” which the White House said was the case throughout the day on Friday.

Conley said that Trump had a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday, and a level below 94% again on Saturday. He said that the level is current level is 98%.

He said that the treatments Trump is receiving have apparently stabilized his situation, albeit with fingers crossed on the unpredictable aspects of treating a 74-year-old exposed to the deadly virus.

At Conley’s appearance on Saturday, he offered a generally rosy assessment of the president’s condition, but that was contradicted when White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters that there was cause for concern and “we’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.” Later in the day, Meadows later told Judge Jeanine on Fox News that he was more optimistic.

In a video released on Saturday, Trump was upbeat.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well,” the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host said in footage from Walter Reed Medical Center posted on his Twitter feed. “I feel much better now,” he added in the 4-minute straight to camera video that was obviously being read off a teleprompter. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

“We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it and we’re going to beat it soundly,” Trump asserted. With conflict analysis from his own doctors and close aides of the true nature of how sick the clearly ailing 74-year old is, Trump stopped just short in his pre-taped remarks of calling the disease the “China virus” as he so often has the past six months to score points with the anti-Middle Kingdom crowd.

“I’ll be back. I think I’ll be back soon,” Trump continued in the small scale POTUS address. “And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started,” he went on to say.

“You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I gu