President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized Once Again By Same Man

A man who has previously attacked President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has done it again.

James Otis, who has attacked Trump’s star several times since the President was first elected in 2016, again attacked the commemorative sidewalk star with a pickaxe early on Friday morning.

The vandalism comes just four weeks after Otis, dressed as the Incredible Hulk, broke up the embedded plaque. Otis was arrested and charged with felony vandalism for that action. He was first arrested in February 2017 for vandalism on the object.

Trump’s star was covered in plywood and surrounded by a fence on this occasion. But it didn’t deter Otis. He later surrendered to police. He was already on probation for his prior actions.

