Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Anna Sorokin, Faux Heiress And Subject Of Netflix Series And HBO Project, Wins Parole Date

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Cleopatra' Teams Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins For Paramount Win

Read the full story

President Donald Trump’s Alleged Muse On ‘Superman’ Stunt Has Twitter Leaping Tall Buildings

AP

Look, up there in the sky – it’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s President Donald Trump?

The New York Times reported Saturday that President Trump floated the idea of a stunt when he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after treatment for COVID-19. The plan called for Trump to appear frail when people first saw him. Then he would open his button-down dress shirt and reveal a Superman t-shirt.

Ultimately, he did not go ahead with the stunt.

At his brief White House appearance on Saturday, Trump saw several teal blue shirts among the attendees. “I want to put one of them on instead of a white shirt.”

Naturally, the Superman revelation brought out the Twitterati for some kryptonite comments. But one supporter who played the Man of Steel thought it was a good idea.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad