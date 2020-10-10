President Donald Trump Slams Los Angeles Laker LeBron James: “He’s A Hater”

Despite leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink of the team’s 17th championship, LeBron James is catching fire from all sides for his political activism.
Following a severe takedown by Outkick the Coverage columnist Jason Whitlock on Friday in which he called James a “Black Donald Trump,” and claimed he “is every bit as crude, undignified and inarticulate as our sitting president,” the actual President Trump weighed in Friday with equally damning remarks.
In an interview with Rush Limbaugh, Trump blamed James for the decline in NBA Finals television ratings, which are historically low.
“The NBA has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore,” Trump said. “I don’t even know who’s playing in the finals. “I don’t know anybody that’s watching the NBA.”
Trump went on to say that James is “a spokesman for the Democratic party and a very nasty spokesman,” adding that, “I don’t know him. I never met him.”
Acknowledging James as “a great basketball player,” Trump said, “But people don’t wanna see a guy that way. They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, He’s a hater.”
James has previously fired back against Trump’s complaints about the NBA.
“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,’ James responded last August. “And that’s all I got to say.”
