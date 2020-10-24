President Donald Trump Says He Was Once Targeted By ‘Borat’s’ Sacha Baron Cohen As Ali G: WATCH

Rudy Giuliani apparently wasn’t the only Borat prank target in the current administration. According to President Donald Trump, he was also once visited by the Kazakhstan journalist.

Speaking to reporters late on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he had seen the footage involving his adviser Giuliani in the new film, The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which features comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova.

In the film, Giuliani is targeted for a phony interview by Bakalova, and is depicted in a compromising bedroom situation before Borat rushes to the rescue.

Asked about the scene, Trump said, “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor.”

