President Donald Trump Says He Was Once Targeted By ‘Borat’s’ Sacha Baron Cohen As Ali G: WATCH

Rudy Giuliani apparently wasn’t the only Borat prank target in the current administration. According to President Donald Trump, he was also once visited by the Kazakhstan journalist.

Speaking to reporters late on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he had seen the footage involving his adviser Giuliani in the new film, The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which features comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova.

In the film, Giuliani is targeted for a phony interview by Bakalova, and is depicted in a compromising bedroom situation before Borat rushes to the rescue.

Asked about the scene, Trump said, “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor.”

Trump was vague on the time line of the alleged meeting, leaving it “15 years ago.” The President concluded, “To me, he was a creep. Thank you all.”

The prank was perpetrated by Baron Cohen as another alter ego, Ali G for his HBO show back in 2003. Trump was among a bunch of venture capitalists Ali G pitched on a glove to use while eating ice cream. Here is the clip:

It was revealed earlier that a deleted scene from the new Borat film shows Bakalova actually visiting the White House. The Bulgarian actress was shown being guided into the White House by One America News Network’s Chanel Rion. She also attended a Trump fundraiser, with Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle onstage. The incident allegedly happened Sept. 20.

Some questioned why Bakalova was allowed into the White House press room without having to go through a security check or take a coronavirus test.

