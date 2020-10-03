President Donald Trump: “I Am Feeling Well,” Thanks Hospital Staff For His Treatment Via Tweet

President Donald Trump may have contracted a deadly disease, but his spirits remain high. The Commander-in-Chief has tweeted out a salute to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Walter Reed Medical Center, calling them “AMAZING!!!” in his characteristic hyperbole.

News reports have been mixed on Trump’s actual condition, although his doctors have publicly said he’s doing well, with no breathing problems or fever. The President is described as walking around his suite at the hospital and working, although fatigue has obviously impacted his regular weekend tweetstorm activity. Today’s tweet was his first in 13 hours.

The President’s staff continues to report infections today, with the next 48 hours deemed crucial by medical experts in determining just how many people may have been infected by contact with the President and his staff.