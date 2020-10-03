Preakness Won By Filly Swiss Skydiver In Final Leg Of Horseracing Triple Crown

Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

One of the strangest years in sports continued today, as the out-of-season Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland was won by filly Swiss Skydiver, beating Kentucky Derby winner Authentic by a neck.

The Preakness is normally held as the second leg of racing’s Triple Crown, sandwiching the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. But the pandemic forced it to moved to this Saturday, after the other two races had already been run.

Swiss Skydiver’s jockey Robby Albarado passed pre-race favorite Authentic around the far turn, and the thrilling stretch run saw the two horse go neck and neck. Swiss Skydiver became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which was run with horse owners and a limited number of guests the only spectators.

“She’s just such a special filly,” said trainer Kenny McPeek, who won the Preakness for the first time for his second Triple Crown race victory. “Just a real honor to be around a horse like this.”

Swiss Skydiver ran at 11-1 odds, beating 3-2 favorite Authentic. Both horses beat the rest of the field by 10 lengths.