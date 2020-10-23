‘POTUS 2020: Battleground America’ Podcast: The Final Debate, Final Days & Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg has emerged as one of Joe Biden’s most effective surrogates, not just in reaching millennial voters but in his appearances on right-leaning Fox News.

On the latest edition of POTUS 2020: Battleground America, Buttigieg gives his impressions of the final presidential debate and the moment that stood out for him. Listen here:

Mayor Pete also talks to us about his new book, Trust: America’s Best Chance, in which he writes about the crisis of trust in institutions and society at large. If Biden is elected, the challenge won’t be just for the government to restore trust, but in the media and elsewhere. He also shares his experience as one of the participants in a recent Biden campaign fundraiser featuring the casts of the Star Trek series — and reveals the political figure who may have out-shined him when it comes to show fandom.

Additionally, Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten and political editor Ted Johnson look ahead to the final week of the presidential campaign, a moment where campaigns can get desperate and the public just wants it all to end.

