Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kate Hudson To Star Opposite Octavia Spencer In Season 2 Of Apple’s ‘Truth Be Told’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Peter Roth To Step Down As Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman After 22 Years At The Helm

Read the full story

‘POTUS 2020: Battleground America’ Podcast: Dueling Town Halls From Two Different Planets & Colin Quinn Gets ‘Overstated’

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson

POTUS: Battleground America Podcast

The focus of Election Night will be on the swing states, the key battlegrounds that will decide who will be the next president. But other states, like Alabama and Massachusetts, will be red vs. blue polar opposites, so different in their thinking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden that it’ll make many wonder, how are we in the same country?

In his new book Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States, comedian Colin Quinn describes the current state of the union as akin to a couples counseling session. He talks to the Deadline Podcast about his inspiration and his travels, and offers his take on whether the rifts in the country can be mended no matter who wins.

Senior editor Dominic Patten and political editor Ted Johnson also talk about the dueling Biden-Trump town halls, and why skipping a presidential debate may have been a missed opportunity for the Trump campaign. (A single network town hall audience of 13 million vs. 60 plus million for a debate). And they look ahead to next week, when the candidates are scheduled to meet for a second and final debate, albeit even that event is a big if. 

Listen here:

Subscribe to POTUS 2020: Battleground America: Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsAmazon Podcasts

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad