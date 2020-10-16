‘POTUS 2020: Battleground America’ Podcast: Dueling Town Halls From Two Different Planets & Colin Quinn Gets ‘Overstated’

The focus of Election Night will be on the swing states, the key battlegrounds that will decide who will be the next president. But other states, like Alabama and Massachusetts, will be red vs. blue polar opposites, so different in their thinking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden that it’ll make many wonder, how are we in the same country?

In his new book Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States, comedian Colin Quinn describes the current state of the union as akin to a couples counseling session. He talks to the Deadline Podcast about his inspiration and his travels, and offers his take on whether the rifts in the country can be mended no matter who wins.

Senior editor Dominic Patten and political editor Ted Johnson also talk about the dueling Biden-Trump town halls, and why skipping a presidential debate may have been a missed opportunity for the Trump campaign. (A single network town hall audience of 13 million vs. 60 plus million for a debate). And they look ahead to next week, when the candidates are scheduled to meet for a second and final debate, albeit even that event is a big if.

Listen here:

