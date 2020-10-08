‘POTUS 2020: Battleground America’ Podcast: 2nd POTUS Debate Virtually Canceled; Fly On The Hair At VPOTUS Debate & BLM’s Dr. Melina Abdullah

The fly in the ointment — that may forever be how the vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is remembered.

On the latest Deadline podcast POTUS 2020: Battleground America, senior editor Dominic Patten and political editor Ted Johnson size up the latest debate, that pesky bug, the highlights and low lights, prospects of more POTUS debates and whether Harris vs. Pence even will matter in the final weeks of an unpredictable election.

Listen here:

Long story short – The insect that sat on Pence’s head for two minutes was a trivial sidelight, but speaks to just how quickly spectacle has largely overtaken substance during this campaign season.

On truly substantial matter, Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles, joins the podcast to talk about the VP debate, Trump’s response and the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney. She thinks that incumbent Jackie Lacey’s campaign against ex-SF D.A. George Gascon is one of the most important down ballot races on November 3.