Platform PR & Serge PR Join Forces As Combined Company Platform

EXCLUSIVE: After a successful West Coast/East Coast partnership over the past three years, Platform PR and Serge PR are becoming one — officially partnering under the Platform banner.

Scott Boute (Serge PR CEO) will join Siri Garber (Platform PR CEO) and Angela Mach (Platform PR Vice President) to head up the West Coast office in Los Angeles, with industry veteran Darren Olcsvary remaining head of New York operations. Jane Negline will continue to run the Australian branch of Platform which includes clients Danielle Cormack (Wentworth), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding), Sam Frost (Home & Away), Nicole da Silva (Wentworth), Belinda Bromilow (Hulu’s The Great), Rodger Corser (Doctor, Doctor) and Geraldine Hakewill (Wanted).

“I am so thrilled to partner with Serge PR,” said Garber. We have worked together for three years now and felt that this was the perfect time to evolve and move in a new direction. It is exciting to start this new chapter for Platform, especially right now, during a worldwide pandemic. Our industry will be forever changed and we are working very hard to stay current with all that is evolving in the world and the world of media.”

Serge PR clients include: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter films, TNT’s Miracle Workers), Samira Wiley (Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Equal on HBO Max), Charlie Barnett (Netflix’s Russian Doll, Netflix’s You) and Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton).

Platform PR clients include: LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry To Bother You), Jack Dylan Grazer (Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, Shazam), Talitha Bateman (Netflix’s Away), Elle Lorraine (Justin Simien’s Bad Hair), Mary Mouser (Netflix’s Cobra Kai), Yoson An (Disney’s Mulan), Anderson Silva (UFC athlete and actor), Xochitl Gomez (Netflix’s The Babysitter’s Club), Madison Bailey (Netflix’s Outer Banks), Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Amalia Yoo (Netflix’s Grand Army), Jordan Loughran (Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves),Andy Allo (Amazon Prime’s Upload), Woody McClain (Starz’s Ghost), Cameron Crovetti (Amazon Prime’s The Boys), Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones and the Six), (Booboo Stewart (Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms), Fivel Stewart (Netflix’s Atypical), Priyanka Bose (Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time), Jon Voight (Showtime’s Ray Donovan), Marisol Nichols (CW’s Riverdale, Spiral), J. August Richards (Lena Dunham’s Generation), Diego Tinoco (Netflix’s On My Block), Annie LeBlanc (Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle), Maxwell Jenkins (Netflix’s Lost In Space), Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lyric Ross (NBC’s This Is Us), Parvesh Cheena (NBC’s Connecting), Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War), Fiona Xie (Crazy Rich Asians), Pierre Png (Crazy Rich Asians), Parker Bates (NBC’s This Is Us), Inanna Sarkis (After We Collided),Tyler Henry (E!’s Hollywood Medium), Nicolas Cantu (AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Alexa Nisenson (AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead), Annet Mahendru (AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Chandler Riggs (AMC’s The Walking Dead) and Katelyn Nacon (AMC’s The Walking Dead).