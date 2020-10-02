Picturestart Developing Animated Series Based On ‘Beverly’ Graphic Novel; Sarah DeLappe To Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: Erik Feig’s Picturestart is making its first foray into animation, acquiring the rights to Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel Beverly to develop as an animated series. Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves) is attached to pen the adaptation and executive produce.

Beverly, published in 2016 by Drawn & Quarterly, presents a searing exploration of the sexual anxieties, social insecurities, and cultural malaise of the American suburb as seen through the eyes of its teenage inhabitants. As the thin line between fantasy and reality blurs, Drnaso’s debut novel peels back the civilized facades to reveal the sardonic ironies, simmering tensions and outright violence lurking just beneath the surface.

Drnaso also will executive produce. Ryan Lindenberg and Julia Hammer are overseeing for Picturestart which is developing and producing the project. This marks Picturestart’s push into animation but the project still falls under the company’s mandate of developing, financing and producing discover-of-voice content.

“I’ve been obsessed with Nick Drnaso’s brilliant and darkly funny Beverly since Julia Hammer gave it to me two years ago and I’ve been equally obsessed with Sarah DeLappe’s gorgeous and utterly original writing since seeing The Wolves, said Feig, Picturestart’s Founder and CEO.

“It is one of the few wonderful things of 2020 — and also fitting for such one of a kind artists — that they are also obsessed with one another and that we at Picturestart have finally won the honor of bringing Beverly to life as an animated series — with all of its wildly idiosyncratic swirls and eddies — to its already passionate audience and those others who are in for one hell of a treat,” Feig added.

“It’s really an honor to have Picturestart involved in this adaptation,” said Drnaso. “I’m especially eager to see how Sarah DeLappe reinterprets the material in her own unique and brilliant way.”

Added DeLappe, “I’ve been a fan of Beverly for a while and am thrilled to bring Nick’s tender and disquieting world to life with Picturestart.”

DeLappe’s play The Wolves, a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, centers on the experiences of high school girls on an indoor soccer team. She is repped by ICM Partners, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin Dunham.

Drnaso is repped by UTA.

Picturestart’s slate of film projects includes road-trip comedy Unpregnant, which premiered last month on HBO Max, Grease prequel Summer Lovin’ for Paramount and Naruto and Borderlands with Lionsgate. The company also has near a dozen scripted series set with multiple outlets.