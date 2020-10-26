Peter Landesman Developing Drama Series Based On Life Of Italian Mafia Prosecutor

A drama series based on the life and work of Italy’s top female mafia prosecutor is in the works by Concussion writer-director Peter Landesman and ITV Studios America. Landesman will create, write and direct Mephisto, described as an epic tale of justice and retribution inspired by the life and work of one of Italy’s top mafia prosecutors.

Inspired by real and ongoing events, Mephisto is set in the southern Italian states of Calabria and Sicily, one of the most storied and dangerous parts of the world. The story is of a driven female prosecutor fighting the Calabrian mafia syndicate, the ‘Ndrangheta – a global cocaine, arms trafficking and money laundering empire that has been almost never challenged or prosecuted…until now.

Isolated in a male-dominated region paralyzed by corruption and fear, the prosecutor uses the most medieval ‘Ndrangheta codes – its murderous sexism and treacherous control of women – as her most effective weapon. She must persuade, and keep alive, four female informants to testify against their families in return for a new future for themselves and their children.

Charlie Pattinson (Shameless) and Paul de Souza (Miracle Detectives) will executive produce, along with Landesman. ITV Studios America will produce.

The English-spoken series will be set and produced on location in Italy.

“In all my years as a storyteller, I’ve never come across someone as courageous or inspiring as this woman,” said Landesman. (Her identity has not been revealed). “In a genre historically dominated by men in film – from Serpico to Donnie Brasco to The Departed – a female crime fighter of this magnitude in this most brutal of a man’s world is a real-life superhero.”

“Mephisto turns the patriarchal ‘mafia genre’ on its head and is the extraordinary story of three courageous women out for revenge and justice,” Pattinson added. “It is a real privilege to bring this remarkable story and Peter’s meticulous, riveting scripts to television.”