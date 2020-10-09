Click to Skip Ad
Peter Ackerman Semi-Autobiographical Comedy From Kapital Entertainment & TrillTV In Works At ABC

Courtesy of Ben Shykind

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development a single-camera comedy from Peter Ackerman (Ice Age, The Americans), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling’s Kapital-based TrillTV. 20th Television is the studio.

Written by Ackerman, the untitled project is based on his life. In it, after a man’s college girlfriend comes out to him, they remain friends through the ages, complicating and enriching their current marriages and family lives.

Ackerman executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Trilling.

At ABC, Kapital has another untitled single-camera comedy in development, also through 20th TV. Written by Chad Gervich based on personal experience, with Perfect Harmony creator/executive producer Lesley Wake Webster supervising, it is about two parents trying to navigate parenthood in L.A. raising a non-binary, gender-fluid child.

Ackerman co-wrote animated boxoffice hit Ice Age and trequel Ice Age: Dawn of The Dinosaurs. His TV writing-producing credits include FX’s The Americans and Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories.

 

