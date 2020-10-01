Gretchen Carlson To Join ‘People (the TV Show!)’ Team As Special Contributor

EXCLUSIVE: Gretchen Carlson is set to make her return to television a Meredith announced Thursday that the former Fox News personality will appear as a special contributor for its upcoming pop culture program PEOPLE (the TV show).

“I’m thrilled to be joining the iconic PEOPLE newsroom to bring important stories of inspiring and game-changing individuals to the forefront. PEOPLE has always been a trusted source for authentic and inspiring stories, and I am honored to have been asked to join them in ushering the brand into this new chapter. It is imperative that we continue to lift the voices of those who are breaking barriers and doing vital work in their communities, now more than ever, and I’m excited to be able to spotlight those who are exemplifying empowerment, strength and determination in all areas of life,” the famed journalist and broadcaster said.

As a special contributor, Carlson will highlight everyday American heroes and will continue the magazine’s mission of sharing the stories of normal people doing extraordinary actions. Carlson started her career as a political reporter in Richmond, VA before working multiple local stations and joining the CBS The Saturday Early Show as a co-host and correspondent.

She started at Fox News as a Fox and Friends co-host then landed her own program The Real Story seven years later. After several years hosting the show, Carlson left the news network and began advocating against workplace harassment.

In 2016 she filed a sexual harassment suit against former boss Fox News chairman Roger Ailes. Since filing the suit, Ailes stepped down from his position and Carlson’s story of retribution has turned into multiple Hollywood productions including Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and Bombshell.

Carlson will serve alongside co-hosts Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson. The daily, syndicated half-hour TV show from Meredith will also feature Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Veragra.

“Gretchen is an incredibly talented and resilient person,” said People (the TV Show!) executive producer and showrunner Rob Silverstein. “She is a champion for women in and out of the workplace, as demonstrated not only by her advocacy, but also by her more than 20-year career as a journalist, covering some of the most important issues and events of the last two decades. We are honored to have her as part of the PEOPLE team.”

People (the TV Show!) premiered on Sept. 14, 2020. The show airs Monday through Friday in all 12 Meredith markets including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville and Kansas City. The new series will also air in Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke, MA.