‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’: Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Iain Armitage, Randall Park, ‘Black-ish’ Duo & Others Join Voice Cast

Spin Master Corp, Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount Pictures have assembled a star-studded cast for the upcoming feature adaptation to popular animated show, PAW Patrol. Kim Kardashian West, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jimmy Kimmel, Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Dax Shepard (Bless This Mess), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Tyler Perry, Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), and Will Brisbin (Forbidden Playground) are lending their voices to the animated film, which is being directed by animation vet Cal Brunker.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will launch a new chapter for the Nickelodeon children’s program, which kicked off in 2013 and was recently renewed for an eighth season.

Currently in production with cast and crew working remotely, the feature-length will follow Ryder and the pups who are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Spin Master Entertainment’s Executive VP, Jennifer Dodge producing the pic with Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and co-CEO Adam Beder, and Peter Schlessel serving as executive producers.

Paramount is releasing the movie in theaters on August 20.