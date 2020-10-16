‘Patrick Melrose’ & ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Outfit Little Island Options TV Rights To Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Book Of Malachi’

UK TV outfit Little Island Productions (Patrick Melrose) has acquired TV rights to T. C. Farren’s well-received sci-fi thriller novel The Book of Malachi, we can reveal.

The story follows Malachi, a mute thirty-year-old man who receives an extraordinary job offer. In exchange for six months as a warden on a top-secret organ-farming project, Raizier Pharmaceuticals will graft him a new tongue. Malachi finds himself on an oil rig among warlords and mass murderers but the book ponders whether the prisoner-donors deserve their fate.

Little Island picked up the rights from Louisa Minghella at Blake Friedmann Literary Agency. Titan previously acquired world English-language rights excluding South Africa from Blake Friedmann and is publishing in the UK, U.S. and rest of world this week. Kwela published in South Africa in 2019.

Helen Flint’s Patrick Melrose and Summer Of Rockets firm Little Island is currently in production on big-canvas fantasy adventure series The Wheel Of Time, which is co-produced with Sony for Amazon.

Suzan Harrison (The Dresser) serves as Little Island’s Head of Development, and Development Executive is Bryony Cunningham (Patrick Melrose). Producer Harrison said: “The Book of Malachi is an intense and beautifully written story that explores themes of race, disability, and sexuality. T.C Farren has created an extraordinary world, and we’re thrilled to bring it to the screen.”

South African novelist and screenwriter T.C. Farren commented: “People who read the book often say they’ve just watched a movie. I felt the same way writing it. It is wonderful that Little Island Productions are going to make this materialise.”