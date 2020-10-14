Warner Bros’ Swedish Drama ‘Partisan’ Takes Top Prize At Canneseries

Warner Bros’ Swedish drama Partisan has been named best series at the 2020 Canneseries, the screenings festival that has run alongside the virtual Mipcom.

Featuring Chernobyl and Westworld star Fares Fares, Partisan was made for Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay.

Fares features as Johnny, a man who finds himself in Jordnära, a secluded Swedish village that is home to an idyllic community — at least on the surface.

The five-part series is directed by Amir Chandin (Hassel) and produced by Johanna Wennerberg for Warner Bros International Television Production Sverige with Fares as creative producer.

Other winners included Russian actress Polina Maksimova for her performance in cancer patient comedy-drama 257 Reasons to Live. The full winners are below.

Best series

Partisan

Best short form series

Broder

Best performance

Polina Maksimova for 257 Reasons to Live

Special Interpretation Prize

The cast of Red Light

Best Screenplay

Arnaud Malherbe and Marion Festraëts for Moloch

Best Music

Jon Ekstrand for Top Dog

Audience Prize Le Parisien

Valide

Short Form Prize Télécâble Sat Hebdo

Claire et les vieu

Student Prize

Red Light