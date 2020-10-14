Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Joker’ & ‘Westworld’ VFX Supervisor Bryan Godwin Joins LA Branch Of ‘Dune’ & ‘Tenet’ Firm DNEG

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ridley Scott Eyes Another Epic: Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon In 'Kitbag' As Director Wraps 'The Last Duel' Today

Read the full story

Warner Bros’ Swedish Drama ‘Partisan’ Takes Top Prize At Canneseries

Partisan
Viaplay

Warner Bros’ Swedish drama Partisan has been named best series at the 2020 Canneseries, the screenings festival that has run alongside the virtual Mipcom.

Featuring Chernobyl and Westworld star Fares Fares, Partisan was made for Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay.

Fares features as Johnny, a man who finds himself in Jordnära, a secluded Swedish village that is home to an idyllic community — at least on the surface.

The five-part series is directed by Amir Chandin (Hassel) and produced by Johanna Wennerberg for Warner Bros International Television Production Sverige with Fares as creative producer.

Other winners included Russian actress Polina Maksimova for her performance in cancer patient comedy-drama 257 Reasons to Live. The full winners are below.

Best series
Partisan

Best short form series
Broder

Best performance
Polina Maksimova for 257 Reasons to Live 

Special Interpretation Prize
The cast of Red Light

Best Screenplay
Arnaud Malherbe and Marion Festraëts for Moloch

Best Music
Jon Ekstrand for Top Dog

Audience Prize Le Parisien
Valide

Short Form Prize Télécâble Sat Hebdo
Claire et les vieu

Student Prize
Red Light

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad