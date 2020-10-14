Warner Bros’ Swedish Drama ‘Partisan’ Takes Top Prize At Canneseries

Warner Bros’ Swedish drama Partisan has been named best series at the 2020 Canneseries, the screenings festival that has run alongside the virtual Mipcom.
Featuring Chernobyl and Westworld star Fares Fares, Partisan was made for Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay.
Fares features as Johnny, a man who finds himself in Jordnära, a secluded Swedish village that is home to an idyllic community — at least on the surface.
The five-part series is directed by Amir Chandin (Hassel) and produced by Johanna Wennerberg for Warner Bros International Television Production Sverige with Fares as creative producer.
Other winners included Russian actress Polina Maksimova for her performance in cancer patient comedy-drama 257 Reasons to Live. The full winners are below.
Best series
Partisan
Best short form series
Broder
Best performance
Polina Maksimova for 257 Reasons to Live
Special Interpretation Prize
The cast of Red Light
Best Screenplay
Arnaud Malherbe and Marion Festraëts for Moloch
Best Music
Jon Ekstrand for Top Dog
Audience Prize Le Parisien
Valide
Short Form Prize Télécâble Sat Hebdo
Claire et les vieu
Student Prize
Red Light
