‘Parasite’ Triumphs At Asian Film Awards

South Korean Oscar sensation Parasite was the big winner at this year’s Asian Film Awards, which were held today in an online format due to continued pandemic challenges.

The movie won Best Film, Best Screenplay for co-writers Han Jin Won and director Bong Joon Ho, Best Production Design and Best Editing. Bong Joon Ho was pipped to the Best Director award, however, by Wang Xiaoshuai, who took the prize for Chinese feature So Long, My Son.

The 13th Asian Film Awards were organized by the AFA Academy with the collaboration of the Busan, Tokyo, and Hong Kong film festivals. The ceremony was broadcast online by the AFAA and Busan festival’s official websites and Youtube channels.

Further awards included Hikari winning Best New Director for 37 Seconds, Lee Byung-hun winning Best Actor for The Man Standing Next, which is South Korea’s Oscar entry this year, and Zhou Dongyu winning Best Actress for Chinese box office sensation Better Days (Jackson Yee won Best Newcomer for the same film).

Related Story Legendary-Backed Library Pictures & 'Parasite' Producer CJ Set Multi-Picture Co-Financing Pact For Local-Language Films

“I am grateful to all the people involved with the Asian Film Awards for making it possible that Parasite could become part of AFA’s legacy. I strongly believe that we will meet in person next year at the Asian Film Awards, shake hands, and enjoy talking with one another without masks…I believe that nothing can stop us from continuing to make films,” said Bong Joon Ho on today’s awards.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Film: Parasite (Korea)

Best Director: WANG Xiaoshuai for So Long, My Son (China)

Best New Director: HIKARI for 37 Seconds (Japan)

Best Actor: Lee Byung-hun in The Man Standing Next (Korea)

Best Actress: ZHOU Dongyu in Better Days (Hong Kong, China)

Best Supporting Actor: Ryo KASE in To the Ends of the Earth (Japan, Uzbekistan, Qatar)

Best Supporting Actress: Samantha Ko in A Sun (Taiwan)

Best Newcomer: Jackson Yee in Better Days (Hong Kong, China)

Best Screenplay: BONG Joon-ho and HAN Jin-won for Parasite (Korea)

Best Editing: YANG Jinmo for Parasite (Korea)

Best Cinematography: DONG Jinsong for The Wild Goose Lake (China, France)

Best Original Music: Karsh KALE and The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy (India)

Best Costume Design: Pacharin SURAWATANAPONGS for Happy Old Year (Thailand)

Best Production Design: LEE Ha Jun for Parasite (Korea)

Best Visual Effects: Tomi KUO and Renovatio Pictures for Detention (Taiwan)

Best Sound: KUREISHI Yoshifumi for Listen to the Universe (Japan)