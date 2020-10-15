‘Parasite’ Producer CJ Taps Deon Taylor To Direct Horror-Thriller ‘Grave Hill’, The Remake Of Vietnamese Hit ‘The Housemaid’

Parasite producer CJ Entertainment has tapped Black And Blue and Traffik filmmaker Deon Taylor to direct gothic horror-thriller Grave Hill, the company’s English-language remake of the hit Vietnamese horror film The Housemaid.

As we previously revealed, Oscar-winner Geoffrey Fletcher (Precious) wrote the adapted screenplay with Derek Nguyen, writer-director of 2016 pic The Housemaid, which explores racial and social themes through a genre lens. The remake will take place in the American South during the Reconstruction Era.

In the original, an orphaned Vietnamese girl is hired to be a housemaid at a haunted rubber plantation in 1953 French Indochina. However, she unexpectedly falls in love with the French landowner and awakens the vengeful ghost of his dead wife.

CJ Entertainment is financing, developing and producing the new English-language remake. Executive producers are CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee, CJ Entertainment’s Jinnie Choi and Jerry Ko along with Hidden Empire’s Roxanne Taylor and Royal Viking Entertainment’s Sean Sorensen.

Producers are Don Handfield (The Founder), through his Motor production banner, Timothy Linh Bui (producer of The Housemaid) through his Happy Canvas label, Derek Nguyen, and CJ Entertainment’s Yeonu Choi.

The film is expected to begin principal photography in Q1, 2021.

Said Jerry Ko, CJ Entertainment’s Head of International Division: “Deon is a filmmaker who will absolutely push boundaries and challenge sensibilities when it comes to elevating a story – particularly those rooted in suspense with social and racial themes. His creative vision for Grave Hill involves stepping far beyond the ordinary to retell a haunting story that’s different from anything audiences have seen before.

“Having the opportunity to work with CJ Entertainment is absolutely a dream come true,” said director Taylor. “The collaboration they created with Bong Joon Ho and the film Parasite was incredible. I truly believe Grave Hill is a special elevated thriller that will speak to social themes we are dealing with today and simultaneously push audiences to the edge of their seats just like the original version did. This is a rare film and I’m very excited to bring it to life with CJ and team!”

Taylor’s thriller The Intruder was released by Screen Gems last year. With Jamie Foxx, he produced the upcoming comedy feature All-Star Weekend, and he also produced, wrote and directed the upcoming Lionsgate thriller Fatale, starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

Earlier this year, Korean studio CJ made a strategic investment in David Ellison’s Skydance Media that will see the companies collaborate on film and TV projects.

Glen Mastroberte negotiated the deal for Hidden Empire Film Group while Adam Mehr at McCathern Law negotiated on behalf of CJ Entertainment.