Emma Watts Is Reviving Paramount Players And Is Down To Short List Of Execs To Run It: Watch Jeremy Kramer

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is getting ready to rev up Paramount Players, the shingle that was formed around Brian Robbins several years ago to generate niche, genre and cutting edge films. It hasn’t had a president, or much output, since Robbins left to run Nickelodeon. Emma Watts is looking to revive the label and is down to a few candidates to run it. Deadline hears that Jeremy Kramer, an exec who worked with Watts at Fox and who is now at Disney, is atop the leader board. No comment from Paramount, which is also looking to fill the production president post and word is another exec who worked with Watts at Fox, Mike Ireland, is rumored as a contender for that job.

Films from the Paramount Players label so far include Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Playing With Fire.

Stay tuned.