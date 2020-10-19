Click to Skip Ad
Paradigm Sets Partnership With Film2Future Filmmaking Program For Underserved Youth

Paradigm Talent Agency has closed a two-year deal with Film2Future, a non-profit professional-level filmmaking program for under-served teenagers in Los Angeles aged 14-18, to introduce the participants to the world of agency representation and offer insight on building careers as agents.

Paradigm, which is the first agency partner for the non-profit, will provide workshops, mentorship programs, and paid internships to Film2Future students.

Established in 2016 by Haven Entertainment partner Rachel Miller, Film2Future seen over 125 students complete the intensive program, and more than 50 students over the age of 18 have accepted paid internships or PA positions at studios and production companies. In addition, a number of students have earned college scholarships collectively earning over $1 million in scholarships to four-year, accredited institutions including USC, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Syracuse.

“Film2Future is eager to change the entertainment industry with our new partnership with Paradigm,” said Miller. “Together, we will grow the ranks of diverse voices in Hollywood through Film2Future’s professional-level training for underserved high school students that culminates in paid entry-level jobs — on the creative side and business side. My first industry job was at an agency, and it offered me the opportunity to learn invaluable skills and to develop the network that has allowed Film2Future to thrive. I am excited to partner with Paradigm to produce the next generation of Film2Future-trained agents.”

“We are at a historic inflection point to create meaningful change, and it’s incumbent on all of us to increase diversity,” said Shakira Gagnier, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion for Paradigm Talent Agency. “It’s hard enough to break into this industry when you have everything going for you. I’m proud to say that our entire team has expressed their commitment to give their time and expertise to a new generation of kids, and to join with Film2Future to show young adults the kinds of rewarding and fulfilling careers that are possible. For those who love artists and the art they create, we’re excited to provide mentoring and workshops led by some of the best and brightest agents in the business. Not only will our agents find this experience richly rewarding, but I am certain that our agency will equally benefit from diverse perspectives, generational insights and values.”

 

