‘Palm Springs’ Outfit Limelight Hires FilmNation Exec Brad Zimmerman

EXCLUSIVE: Production and finance co Limelight, which has credits including Sundance hit Palm Springs and upcoming Melissa McCarthy Netflix pic The Starling, has hired Brad Zimmerman as Executive Vice President.

Zimmerman joins from FilmNation where he was Senior Vice President of Production, working on projects including Late Night and The Lodge. Prior to then he was at Matt Tolmach’s production company.

Additionally, Limelight has also upped CJ Barbato to Creative Executive. He has been at the company since its inception in 2018, working as exec producer on Palm Springs, which sold to Hulu/NEON in a $22M pact. Both Zimmerman and Barbato report to Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, who founded the company with Alex Dong.

Limelight has completed six movies since launching, including Anna Kerrigan’s Cowboys, Spanish-language comedy Miss Granny produced alongside Eugenio Derbez, and Phillip Noyce’s Lakewood, which stars Naomi Watts and began production last month in Canada.

“With the successes of the past year and our excitement about our upcoming features and series, it’s the opportune time for us to expand the company. Brad is the perfect addition to our team given his experience and CJ has been with us from the very beginning,” said Dylan Seller.