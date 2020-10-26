Padma Lakshmi, Aasif Mandvi, Nik Dodani And More Celebrate Kamala Harris As First South Asian VP Candidate, Discuss Power Of Voting

EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris, who is Black and of South Asian descent, has made history in more ways than one as a Vice Presidential candidate. That said, Atypical star Nik Dodani rallied South Asians from film and TV for a NowThis video to celebrate Harris and to discuss the power of voting — specifically the South Asian community.

Dodani was joined by Padma Lakshmi, Aasif Mandvi, Aparna Nancherla, D’Lo, Janina Gavankar, Ravi Patel, Sakina Jaffrey and Vinny Chhibber. At the end of the video are cameos from Kamala Harris’ (or, as Dodani refers to her, “auntie”) sister Maya Harris and niece Meena Harris.

Written and directed by Dodani, the funny video features the actors having issues with Dodani’s requests. At one point, he asks Mandvi to take off his shirt, but instead Patel takes his off and says, “You think this is going to blow up like Kumail’s thing?” Of course, he’s referring to Kumail Nanjiani’s photos of his ripped bod which will be showcased in the upcoming Marvel Studios pic The Eternals. Let’s just say Patel is just as ripped… in his own way.

Dodani produced the video alongside Chhibber and it was edited by Michael P. Johnson. The video remarked how the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris platform is the most progressive in the history of the party while mobilizing the South Asian community — and everyone else — to use their voice November 3.

Dodani, who can be seen in the forthcoming feature adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, has been active when it comes to this upcoming election. He, along with his Atypical co-stars, recently participated in two separate events ahead of the election. The first was a virtual phone bank to persuade and turn out Los Angeles voters against incumbent District Attorney Jackie Lacey, and the other was a partnership with the Biden-Harris campaign to have a virtual conversation about the Asian American and youth votes.

According to Tubular Labs, NowThis has become the most-watched mobile news brand globally and has a reach 70% of Americans in their 20s every month (per Nielsen, June 2020). This had made the platform a top destination for campaigns and celebrities. Earlier this year, in the wake of the new era of virtual campaigning, Biden outlined his general election economic argument exclusively on NowThis’ channels to reach young voters who are disproportionately impacted by the current economic crisis.

NowThis also launched, a one-day virtual event celebrating women who are changing the world. The event featured Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, Charlize Theron, Seth Meyers, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.