‘Pachinko’: Apple Drama Series Sets Cast, Gets Production Start Date

Apple has set the cast for Pachinko, its epic international drama series based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, from studio Media Res. Production is set to begin October 26 on multiple continents on the anticipated series.

Written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror), who also serves as showrunner and created the vision for the series, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

Media Res acquired the rights to the novel for Hugh.

Min Ho Lee (Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs) will play Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant with ties to organized crime who embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences.

Jin Ha (Devs, Love Life) is Solomon, an ambitious, charming young man who will be forced to reckon with his family’s past.

Anna Sawai (Fast & Furious 9, Ninja Assassin) portrays Naomi, a savvy career woman in the male-dominated world of high finance.

Minha Kim (Call, After Spring) is set as Teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman on the cusp who forges her own path in a hardened country that is not her own.

Soji Arai (Cobra Kai, Legacies) is Mosazu, a dedicated father and successful businessman, concerned for his son’s future.

Kaho Minami (Angel Dust, Household X) plays Etsuko, a vibrant, independent woman who longs to be reunited with her estranged daughter.

Kogonada and Justin Chon are on board to direct, with Kogonada directing the pilot block. Kogonada will direct four episodes, including the pilot, and is an executive producer Chon will direct four episodes and is an executive producer on his episodes.

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce through Media Res. Theresa Kang-Lowe will also executive produce through Blue Marble Pictures, and Media Res’ Dani Gorin will co-executive produce along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

Hugh most recently executive produced and served as co-showrunner for The Terror. Her previous credits include the series The Killing and The Whispers. She is repped by McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Min Ho Lee is repped by Artist International Group, MYM and attorney John Maatta. Jin Ha is repped by ICM Partners and Suskin Management. Sawai is repped by WME, Zero Gravity Management, United Agents, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Minha is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Ashley Silver at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Arai is repped by SMS Talent and Energy Talent. Minami is repped by Sheer Talent Management LLC. Min Jin Lee is repped by WME.