Oscar Nominee Marianne Farley To Direct Indie ‘North Of Albany’

Oscar nominee Marianne Farley is set to direct her first full-length feature film North of Albany. The film begins production next week in Quebec.

Farley also co-wrote the film with her producing partner Benoît Beaulieu. They will produce under their banner Slykid & Skykid. Sodec and Telefilm Canada will finance.

The film revolves around the daughter of a single mom who becomes responsible for a fatal accident at school. The family flees but gets stranded in the Adirondacks, where they bond with a local mechanic who helps them confront the real reasons they’re on the run.

This marks Farley’s first feature since earning an Oscar nom in 2019 for Best Live Action Short Film for Marguerite. Her other work includes the short film Saccage, which was also selected for several film festivals.

A cinematographer-turned-producer, some of Farley’s past credits include Mars & Avril, Night Song and Turbo Kid.

She is represented by Anonymous Content, Agence Duchesne, ART, and UTA.