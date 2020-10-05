‘One Day At A Time CBS Premiere Pushed By Week By Postponed Patriots-Chiefs NFL Game

Norman Lear has waited 45 years for his One Day At a Time to return to CBS; he will now have wait another week.

The network premiere of Pop TV’s One Day a Time, originally slated for tomorrow, Oct. 5, has been pushed by a week, to Monday, Oct. 12.

The reason is the move of the New England Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday, Oct. 4, to Monday, Oct. 5, after Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton and then Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus. CBS will carry that game, which starts at 7 PM ET.

Immediately following the game, at approximately 10 PM ET, CBS will air Big Brother.

The previously announced CBS schedule for Monday, Oct. 5, featured Big Brother at 8 PM, followed by the premiere of Once Day at a Time, a reimagining of Lear’s classic sitcom featuring a Latino family, with back-to-back episodes and the third episode of the acquired Manhunt: Deadly Games.

While waiting for One Day At A Time‘s abbreviated-by-the-pandemic fourth season (and first on Pop following the series’ cancellation by Netflix), read Deadline’s lively interview with co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett and exec producer Lear about the show’s return to CBS, the absence of “The Politics Episode” and the family comedy’s prospects for a fifth season.

Here are CBS’ new lineups for the next two Mondays:

Monday, Oct. 5

7:00 PM, ET

THE NFL ON CBS: New England @ Kansas City

Approximately 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/

8:00-9:00 PM, PT

BIG BROTHER (Immediately following football)

Monday, Oct. 12

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

BIG BROTHER

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT

ONE DAY AT A TIME (Network Debut of season 4)

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT

ONE DAY AT A TIME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES