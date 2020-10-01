J.J. Abrams To Produce ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ Movie In Works At Warner Bros Amid Dr. Seuss Ramp-Up

Warner Bros is expanding its partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises with news coming on a slew of projects, including a feature film based on the Seuss book Oh, the Places You’ll Go! that will be produced by Warner Animation Group and adapted by Bad Robot Productions, a project that will mark the feature animation debut for J.J. Abrams’ company. Abrams and Bad Robot head of motion pictures Hannah Minghella will produce the pic which is now scheduled for a 2027 release.

“Dr Seuss’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go! is full of the inspiration, imagination, wonder and hope that has encouraged and entertained readers of all ages for generations.,” Mignhella said. “It’s hard to imagine a more iconic or beloved book to bring to life as Bad Robot’s first animated feature for WB.”

Also on the Seuss front, Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez have come aboard as directors of The Cat in the Hat, the animated feature film based on Theadore Geisel’s iconic1957 children’s book. The film was announced it 2018 when the Warners-Seuss partnership was first set. That fully animated feature film will lead the companies’ slate and is targeting a 2024 release date.

A stand-alone feature film is also in the works based on Thing One and Thing Two, the characters that originated in Seuss’ seminal 1957 book Cat in the Hat. It is eyeing a 2026 bow.



The Warners-Seuss partnership has already teamed on the animated Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham, which features the voices of Michael Douglas and Adam Devine. That series, which bowed in November 2019, has already been renewed for a second season.

“We are so thrilled to expand our creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and are even more excited about the expansion of this slate of films,” said Allison Abbate, EVP of Warner Animation Group. “Our The Cat in the Hat is off to a terrific start with the incredible Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez at the helm. Oh, The Places You’ll Go! is one of Seuss’ most enduring masterpieces and its profound and poignant message resonates with fans of all ages. We are thrilled to be working with Hannah and J.J. at Bad Robot to bring this cultural touchstone to life on the big screen. And what could be more fun than to create an original story for Thing One and Thing Two? These two delightfully enigmatic characters will help us explore the magical world that Ted Geisel created with The Cat in the Hat and we can’t wait to jump in.

Said Dr. Seuss Enterprises president Susan Brandt: “Warner Animation Group truly understands the timelessness of Dr. Seuss, the incredible impact of the characters and stories, and how to translate the magical appeal to truly come to life on screen. With the amazing talent they are bringing to these projects, we are looking forward to bringing Oh, The Places You’ll Go! and Thing One and Thing Two to fans in a way that will delight them, capture their imaginations, and inspire them to read and re-read the stories. We are also looking forward to collaborating with the incredibly talented Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez who we know will make magic with Cat in the Hat.”

Warner Animation Group most recently released Scoob! in May. Its slate also include Tom and Jerry (March 5, 2021), Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16, 2021) and DC Super Pets (2022).

Vanity Fair was first with the news today.