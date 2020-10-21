O.J. Simpson Reacts To Allegations Against ‘People v. O.J. Simpson’ Author Jeffrey Toobin

Click to Skip Ad
O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson via Twitter

After the news broke that CNN legal analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin allegedly exposed himself during a a Zoom call with the magazine’s staff, the subject of Toobin’s most famous book weighed in on the controversy.

None other than O.J. Simpson shared a video on Twitter in which the NFL great turned convicted felon smiled as he said, “Damn, Jeffrey Toobin. At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated movie theater. I’m just sayin’.”

Toobin wrote The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, which was the inspiration for FX’s Emmy-winning American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson 

Simpson’s video had been viewed nearly 2 million times as of Tuesday.

In it, Simpson compares Toobin’s incident to the 1991 arrest of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens for exposing himself in an adult movie theater.

Toobin has admitted he made a mistake telling Vice:

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin was suspended pending a New Yorker investigation into the matter, said a spokesperson for the magazine.

CNN also said that Toobin requested time off from his TV duties. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the network said in statement.

Toobin’s newest book is True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump.

