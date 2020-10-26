NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Pacts With The RealReal On Masks By Local Designers; Slams White House Cop-Out “We Can’t Control The Pandemic”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo Monday announced a New York State partnership with online luxury consignment marketplace The RealReal and dozens of local fashion designers to make and sell masks with profits going to COVID-related charities. The initiative is called ‘Mask Up’ like the funny A-list public service ad campaign the administration created earlier this year with Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Enterprises.

A limited-edition ‘New York Tough’ mask designed by NY fashion label Public School will kick of the five-week campaign today. New themed masks will drop each week with proceeds benefiting national nonprofits Feeding America and Nurse Heroes and the New York COVID Relief Fund.

“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, one fact is clear — masks help stop the spread and save lives. But it’s also clear that COVID fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge,” Cuomo said. “We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks.”

Brands and designers participating include 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Public School, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunte, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud and Zero + Maria Cornejo.

“By combining the power of the fashion community’s influence with the leadership of Governor Cuomo and Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, we can be a collective force for good,” said The RealReal founder-CEO Julie Wainwright.

Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, 25, is one of the governor’s three daughters with Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. The power couple were married from 1990 to 2005. The governor has not infrequently mentioned his daughters and family meals he cooks during the pandemic. Kennedy Cuomo appeared at his daily briefing Monday to tout ‘Mask Up’ with brief remarks.

The governor, supported by science, experts and an unusually low infection rate in New York, pounds the table on mask wearing day after day. “The easiest way to control the virus with maximum benefit is the mask,” he reiterated Monday, calling the Trump administration’s mask indifference “one of the greatest derelictions of duty” ever. “Even if you don’t believe you can control the virus, why not have people wear masks?”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN Sunday that, “We are not going to control the pandemic” but focus on vaccines and therapeutics.

“The great federal COVID mystery was revealed for me over the weekend,” Cuomo said. “Why they keep denying realty and why they abdicated responsibility … It’s what they believed from day one, that they cannot control the virus … If you believe you can’t control it than you don’t even try and the federal government has never tried to control the virus. It was in effect preemptive capitulation.”