‘No Activity’ Renewed For Season 4 By CBS All Access

CBS All Access has officially picked up a fourth season of its original comedy series No Activity, starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows.

The formal greenlight for a fourth season had been expected. The season had already been written and the show had been gearing up for production when the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

The new season also will be a departure from previous seasons, with all characters appearing in animated form.

Season 4 will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) realizing his dream of joining the FBI, but he will soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special after all. After being assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. A large-scale operation soon takes aim at the cult but it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with that of former partner Judd Tolbeck (Meadows), who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.

“We are so excited to welcome back the hilarious team behind No Activity for a fourth season and can’t wait to show fans their favorite mediocre law enforcement agents brought to life in animated form,” said Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell never cease to amaze with their unique wit and ability to make the mundane lives of these cops extraordinarily funny, and we’re thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions continues to grow and evolve. We look forward to the crazy antics and misunderstandings Cullen finds himself entangled in — and with whom — in the series’ fourth season.”

Based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle, the series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammall and Trent O’Donnell.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities animation will open up for the No Activity universe,” said Brammall and O’Donnell. “We love drawing and have always wanted to express ourselves creatively in that medium. Then the network saw our drawings and said they would be more comfortable hiring actual animation people. Our feelings were hurt but we’re still very excited.”

As in previous seasons, O’Donnell will direct all episodes. Flight School Studio serves as the animation studio for the upcoming season.



No Activity‘s third season found demoted detectives Cullen and Tolbeck back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots — and Dylan McDermott — tried to take over Janice and Fatima’s jobs in dispatch. Season 3 starred Brammall, Meadows and a guest cast including Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell, Amy Schumer, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons.

No Activity is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions. Brammall, O’Donnell, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows executive produce. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers.