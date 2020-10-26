ViacomCBS Veteran Nina Hahn To Launch Kids Unit At ViacomCBS International Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios, the production arm of ViacomCBS Networks International, has announced that it is doubling down on kids content — and ViacomCBS veteran Nina Hahn is leading the charge.

Hahn, the current SVP of production and development at Nickelodeon International, will become head of VIS Kids alongside her existing duties.

She will report to VIS president Juan Acosta, while continuing to report to Jules Borkent, executive vice president of kids and family at VCNI.

The new unit will enable VIS to expand its efforts in children’s content and sell programming in the genre to third-party broadcasters and streamers.

Based in London, Hahn will develop animated, live-action, and pre-school originals by working with the studio’s production and development teams across Latin America, the UK, Spain, and Israel.

During her 15-year tenure, she has had a hand in more than 2,000 hours of original content for Nickelodeon International, launching shows including It’s Pony and Netflix’s Shark Dog.

“VIS has an existing footprint in the kids arena with successful series like Club 57 and Noobees, so we felt it’s time to launch our own kids division,” said Acosta.