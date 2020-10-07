‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Benefit Concert Draws Broadway Voices: James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, More

A one-night-only Halloween benefit concert presentation of the Tim Burton/Danny Elfman spooky 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas is drawing top-notch Broadway talent, including James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!) and Rob McClure (Beetlejuice), for starters.

Iglehart, who won a Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Disney Theatricals’s Aladdin, is presenting the event in cooperation with Burton, Elfman and Disney Music Group. The cast will use only items and clothing “found around their houses combined with their imaginations.”

The pay-per-view concert will benefit The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation. The event will be available to stream on The Actors Fund Vimeo Channel on Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET. Tickets are $4.99 and available here.

“We are extremely grateful to Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the Disney Music Group for allowing us the opportunity to bring our concert interpretation of The Nightmare Before Christmas to everyone this Halloween,” said Iglehart.

The cast also includes Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), with more to be announced.