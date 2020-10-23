Nickelodeon Piloting Comic Book Store Comedy ‘Warped!’ From ‘All That’ EPs Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert, Kevin Kay

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert, EP/showrunners of Nickelodeon’s All That and creators/EP of the network’s Cousins For Life, are making another comedy for the ViacomCBS network.

Deadline understands that the pair have scored a pilot order for Warped!, a comedy set in a popular comic book store.

Kopelow and Seifert, who also created Austin & Ally for the Disney Channel and wrote on Kenan & Kel, starring a young Keenan Thompson, are writing and exec producing the project, with former Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT President Kevin Kay also exec producing. Kay left Viacom in 2018.

It follows Milo, the beloved head geek and manager at a popular comic book store whose microcosm is disrupted when his boss hires the loud and excitable, Ruby. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely alliance when they team up to create the next great superhero franchise.

It is the latest project for the kids’ network; its animated Star Trek spin-off Star Trek: Prodigy, from Kevin and Dan Hageman, is expected to launch in 2021, it recently handed a 13 episode order for live-action puppet comedy series Brendar The Barbarian and just launched Unleashed, a pet talent competition format hosted by comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Seifert and Kopelow are repped by APA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.