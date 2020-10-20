Nickelodeon Launches ‘Kids’ Vote’ Poll & Voting Special Ahead Of November Election; Keke Palmer Set To Host

With Election Day just around the corner, Nickelodeon wants to get kids into the the mix with Kids’ Vote and Nick News: Kids Pick the President.

“Through Kids Pick the President and the return of Nick News, Nickelodeon continues to inform and educate children on the democratic process and the importance of voting,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, VP News Programming, Nickelodeon and executive producer of Nick News. “Although our audience is not of voting age, we still have a responsibility to help amplify their voices around the issues that are most important to them in a space they can call their own, so they know that they too can make a difference by playing a role in the electoral process.”

Keke Palmer will host Nickelodeon’s “Kids Pick the President” election special. Nickelodeon

Starting today, kids can cast their vote for America’s next president on KidsPickthePresident.com. They can pick between presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump and even download an “I Voted” badge for casting their vote. Results from the Nickelodeon poll will then be announced during the Keke Palmer-hosted Nick News: Kids Pick the President special October 27.

Nick News: Kids Pick the President is an hourlong program that will educate viewers about the basics of voting and give children a platform to discuss issues that directly affect them, from COVID-19 and racial inequality to the environment and climate change. Set to join Palmer are family psychologist Dr. Jen Harstein, and activists Zoe Jenkins and Mari Copney.

The election special is executive produced by Laguerre-Wilkinson; Paul J. Medford, VP Unscripted, Current Series; and Luke Wahl, VP Digital Studios. Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, SVP Digital Studios.

Nick News: Kids Pick the President will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on October 27 at 7 p.m. ET. The network’s bellwether poll is an informal, non-scientific poll meant for entertainment purposes.