NHL Broadcaster Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick Announces Retirement

After a 47-year broadcasting career, Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is hanging up the mic.

Emrick announced his retirement Monday after calling hockey for three decades, including 22 Stanley Cup Finals, 45 Stanley Cup Playoffs/Final Game 7s, six Olympics, NHL Winter Classics and All-Star Games. He has spent the last 15 years as the lead play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage.

“It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League. Gordie Howe was a Red Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin,” said Emrick. “A time like this makes me recall that we have seen a lot together. The biggest crowd ever, 105,000 at Michigan Stadium. A gold medal game that required overtime between the two North American powers in Vancouver.

Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead. I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship – the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks.”

A member of seven Halls of Fame, Emrick has won eight career Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, including an unprecedented seven consecutive wins from 2014-2020. He will remain a member of the NBC Sports family “by occasionally writing and narrating video essays for its NHL coverage in the future.”

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is a national treasure – simply put, he’s one of the best ever to put on a headset in the history of sports broadcasting,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC and NBCSN.