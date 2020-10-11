Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘GLOW’ Cast Reunites After Cancellation In Support Of Voter Registration, Talks Prospects Of Follow-Up Movie

Got A Tip? Tip Us

NFL Network Suspends Ian Rapoport After Analyst Goes Against Social Media Guidelines

NFL Network
NFL Network

NFL Network has put analyst and insider Ian Rapoport on a two week suspension after he shared a social media post that did not comply with the company’s guidelines.

“Recently, I posted something on social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake,” Rapoport confirmed on Twitter Friday night.

Rapoport reportedly shared an advertisement for Manscaped, a brand that sells hair removal tools for men, on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

The NFL analyst and host of the RapSheet and Friends podcast has not posted on social media since announcement of his suspension.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad