NFL Network Suspends Ian Rapoport After Analyst Goes Against Social Media Guidelines

NFL Network has put analyst and insider Ian Rapoport on a two week suspension after he shared a social media post that did not comply with the company’s guidelines.

“Recently, I posted something on social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake,” Rapoport confirmed on Twitter Friday night.

Rapoport reportedly shared an advertisement for Manscaped, a brand that sells hair removal tools for men, on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

The NFL analyst and host of the RapSheet and Friends podcast has not posted on social media since announcement of his suspension.